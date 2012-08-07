(Recasts after second semi-final)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 7 It will be an all-American final
in Olympic women's beach volleyball pitting Misty May-Treanor
and Kerri Walsh against Jennifer Kessy and April Ross who
advanced after an upset win over world champions Brazil on
Tuesday.
Two-time Olympic champions May-Treanor and Walsh saw off a
fierce Chinese challenge in their semi-final, bringing closer
the prospect of a third gold.
The only team of either gender to defend an Olympic beach
volleyball title since the sport's Games debut in Atlanta in
1996, May-Treanor and Walsh won gold in Athens in 2004 and in
Beijing four years later.
"We have a goal that we really want to accomplish and we're
planning on accomplishing it," said Walsh, 33, who has had two
babies since she her last Olympic final.
Ross and Kessy scored the biggest shock in the event by
beating favourites Brazil's Juliana Felisberta and Larissa
Franca.
"To be in the position we're in now is a dream coming true,"
said Ross.
The number two U.S. team have spent most of their careers in
the shadow of May-Treanor and Walsh. Yet Ross and Kessy were
world champions in 2009, when May-Treanor and Walsh were not
playing.
On Tuesday, they beat the Brazilians by two sets to one on a
score of 15-21 21-19 15-12.
It was the first major upset of the women's event and a
crushing outcome for Juliana and Larissa, who have won every
trophy available except for an Olympic medal.
Juliana missed out on the Beijing Games in 2008 with a knee
injury. She said before the London Games that her dream was to
face May-Treanor and Walsh in the final. Instead she and Larissa
will play Zhang Xi and Xue Chen in the bronze medal match.
The Chinese pair, bronze medallists in Beijing, have won a
string of trophies since.
Against May-Treanor and Walsh they raced to a 13-7 lead in
the first set with a barrage of spikes. Briefly, it looked as
though the defending champions had finally met their match.
"They do that, they jump on teams. I was hoping that we
would be the ones jumping on them but we got knocked back," said
Walsh.
CRUSH EVERYBODY
The Californian pair kept cool under pressure and raised
their game, shocking the Chinese with a string of blistering
attacks of their own to draw level at 13-13.
From then on the match was too close to call, and with a
two-point advantage required to win both sets went past the
usual 21-point scoreline with the Americans winning 22-20 22-20.
"They started firing back with more artillery. We put a stop
to that and got them at the end, thank goodness," said Walsh,
putting it down partly to experience.
"We've had 11 amazing years together. We've been in every
single situation. That was not a fun situation to be in but we
have survived it before and we did it again tonight."
In the other semi-final, played under floodlights in the
pouring rain, Larissa and Juliana made a strong start and did
not look in danger in the first set.
They took an early lead in the second set, but after a
time-out in the middle of that set Ross and Kessy found new
inspiration and the match turned.
"I went and got gum in the time-out because I forgot gum,
and I always play with gum, and then we started to win. It felt
like something was off before I put the gum in," said Kessy with
a laugh.
The final is scheduled for 2000 GMT on Wednesday. Britain's
Prince Harry, second son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles,
is expected to attend, which will please Ross and Kessy.
Harry played a well-publicised game of beach volleyball
during a recent trip to Brazil and Ross and Kessy commented
during a pre-Games press conference that they were keen to see
him in the stands.
The success of the American women contrasts their male
counterparts as U.S. defending champions Todd Rogers and Phil
Dalhausser were knocked out by an Italian pair in the
round-of-16, while in-form compatriots Sean Rosenthal and Jake
Gibb lost to a Latvian team in the quarter-finals.
