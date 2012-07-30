By Nigel Hunt
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 China's Beijing bronze
medallists Zhang Xi and Xue Chen put a nightmare start to the
Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament behind them on
Monday with a win against Switzerland's Simone Kuhn and Nadine
Zumkehr.
"This game was very important to us because we lost the
first game and we needed confidence, we needed to find ourselves
and we did great," Zhang told reporters.
"Usually the first game is not as horrible," her teammate
Xue added.
The Chinese pair, second in the Olympic rankings, defeated
their 11th-ranked opponents 2-1 (21-18, 16-21, 15-8), as the sun
returned to Horse Guards Parade after Sunday's downpours.
The bulk of the crowd initially got behind the Swiss
pairing, who had a convincing win in their opening encounter,
and Xue and Zhang made an error-prone start to the first set and
quickly fell behind 7-3.
The Chinese pair called a time out and returned much more
aggressively. The crowd also warmed to them as they fought their
way back into the match.
"They played great blocking defence and took all their
chances and used the time out well," Kuhn told reporters.
"On paper they were for sure the favourites, but we could
see we got good chances and now we have to continue our work,"
she said.
Zhang and Xue lost to Russian outsiders Anastasia Vasina and
Anna Vozakova on Saturday in the biggest upset so far in the
women's tournament.
The Chinese pair face Greeks Vasiliki Arvaniti and Maria
Tsiartsiani in their final pool B match on Wednesday.
In the other early game, the Czech pairing of Hana Klapalova
and Lenka Hajeckova easily defeated Nioun Chin Elodie Li Yuk Lo
and Natacha Rigobert of Mauritius 2-0 (21-10 21-11) in a
must-win contest with both teams having their opening pool A
matches.
The Mauritius pair are the first athletes from the island
nation to compete in an Olympic team event.
"They were a very good team and played very smartly. But we
were pleased how we performed. Just to get to the Olympics has
been an achievement and I think we can be proud of our
performance so far," Li Yuk Lo said.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)