LONDON, July 29 Poland's volleyballers believe
they can add a first Olympic gold since 1976 to their World
League victory three weeks ago, capping a breakthrough year that
has made them the game's unlikely leading European power.
Years of unprecedented economic success while much of Europe
has struggled has made Poland's Plus Liga top flight the most
prosperous of the continent's leagues. Its club sides reached
the finals of every one of this year's European trophies, with
one an all-Polish affair.
But while the men's national side have consistently made the
final stages of world, European and Olympic competitions since
the mid-1990s, they had little to show for it until this year.
That changed with a dominant performance in the World League
that saw them trounce Cuba 3-0 and beat Brazil four times out of
five. More than four million Poles - one in 10 - watched them
defeat Olympic champions the United States in the final.
National association spokesman Marek Kaczmarczyk said
winning the Olympics would give the Poles a sporting success for
which the country has been pining for years as it emerged from
the shadow of a grim communist era before 1989.
"Our winning the World League gave the country some of that,
but the Olympics would be the genuinely spectacular success we
have been waiting for," he told Reuters on Sunday.
'DIFFERENT LEVEL'
"I would be cautious about our chances - let's see how they
do today against Italy. But I can say that if someone is to beat
us they will have to up their game, because our success this
year has not been about others playing badly, it is about us
playing on a different level."
Ironically, it has taken an Italian coach - Andrea Anastasi
- to get the best out of the Poles, one of many drawn by the
backing given by a prosperous domestic corporate sector to the
Plus Liga while Italy and other European powers struggle with
economic crisis.
"We have done all of this on the back of a boom in
volleyball here and the professional development of the league
over the past few years, largely due to the commercial backing
that has been available to us," says Kaczmarczyk.
"Given the situation across Europe, we have for example
Italian players coming to play in Poland because the funds are
no longer available there and here the game is prospering."
The volleyball team arrives in London with the chance to
claim a rare gold for the Poles and make up for a disappointing
performance by the national soccer team at Euro 2012, hosted in
eastern Europe for the first time by Poland and Ukraine.
Many in the country of 40 million blamed the lack of a will
to win for the Poles' failure to get beyond the group stages
there and many domestic commentators say that is the difference
Anastasi has made to the volleyball team, now ranked third in
the world.
"It is the work Andrea Anastasi has done, I would say
mentally, that has taken the national team to a new level," said
Kaczmarczyk.
"He has made this a team of 12 equal players who are able to
play with no fear that if one leaves the court, the next will be
weaker. He has created them as warriors I would say, who fight
to the last - as long as the ball is in the air, they believe
they can win."
