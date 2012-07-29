* Poland's men beat Italy 3-1 in group game
* Poles hoping for first Olympic volleyball gold since 1976
* Team enjoying success under Italian coach
(Recasts with opening win over Italy)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 29 Poland launched their bid for a
first Olympic gold since 1976 with a win over Italy in a Group A
opener on Sunday, aiming to cap a breakthrough year that has
made them the game's leading European power.
The Poles, who beat all of the leading contenders for the
Olympic crown on the way to a first World League win earlier
this month, came from a set down to win 3-1 in the most closely
fought of the day's opening round of group games.
Driven by the spiking duo of Michal Winiarski and Bartosz
Kurek the Poles took the final set by a crushing 25-14 against a
side who knocked them out in the quarter-finals in Beijing four
years ago.
"We started badly and there were nerves. The Italians are
our most dangerous rival in this group," said Poland's Zbigniew
Bartman.
"It was good that we won the second set, which was a battle,
the third and the fourth were just routine."
An economy that has avoided recession throughout a troubled
period for Europe since 2008 has made Poland's Plus Liga top
flight the most prosperous of the continent's leagues. Its club
sides reached the finals of every one of this year's European
trophies, with one an all-Polish affair.
But while the men's national side have consistently made the
final stages of world, European and Olympic competitions since
the mid-1990s, they had little to show for it until this year.
DOMINANT PERFORMANCE
That changed with a dominant performance in the World League
that saw them trounce Cuba 3-0 and beat Brazil four times out of
five. More than four million Poles - one in 10 - watched them
defeat Olympic champions the United States in the final.
National association spokesman Marek Kaczmarczyk said
winning the Olympics would give the Poles a sporting success for
which the country has been pining for years as it emerged from
the shadow of a grim communist era before 1989.
"Our winning the World League gave the country some of that,
but the Olympics would be the genuinely spectacular success we
have been waiting for," he told Reuters earlier on Sunday.
"I would be cautious about our chances - let's see how they
do today against Italy," Kaczmarczyk said. "But I can say that
if someone is to beat us they will have to up their game,
because our success this year has not been about others playing
badly, it is about us playing on a different level."
Ironically, it has taken an Italian coach - Andrea Anastasi
- to get the best out of the Poles, one of many drawn by the
backing given by a prosperous domestic corporate sector to the
Plus Liga while Italy and other European powers struggle with
economic crisis.
'GAME PROSPERING'
"We have done all of this on the back of a boom in
volleyball here and the professional development of the league
over the past few years, largely due to the commercial backing
that has been available to us," says Kaczmarczyk.
"Given the situation across Europe, we have for example
Italian players coming to play in Poland because the funds are
no longer available there and here the game is prospering."
The volleyball team arrives in London with the chance to
claim a rare gold for the Poles and make up for a disappointing
performance by the national soccer team at Euro 2012, hosted in
eastern Europe for the first time by Poland and Ukraine.
Many in the country of 40 million blamed the lack of a will
to win for the Poles' failure to get beyond the group stages
there and many domestic commentators say that is the difference
Anastasi has made to the volleyball team, now ranked third in
the world.
"It is the work Andrea Anastasi has done, I would say
mentally, that has taken the national team to a new level," said
Kaczmarczyk.
"He has made this a team of 12 equal players who are able to
play with no fear that if one leaves the court, the next will be
weaker. He has created them as warriors I would say, who fight
to the last - as long as the ball is in the air, they believe
they can win."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)