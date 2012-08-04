LONDON Aug 4 Poland made the Earl's Court
volleyball arena their own on Saturday as an army of supporters
roared them on to a 3-0 win over hosts Britain.
More red and white flags than Union Jacks were on show in
the west London venue and the noisy Polish fans helped the
medal-contenders to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 win that put them
second behind Bulgaria in Group A.
The large Polish community in west London means that the
1976 Montreal Olympics gold medallists have been playing their
matches as a virtual home team.
After multiple Mexican waves and feet stamping from both
sides during the match, zealous Polish fans wearing the national
football kit could be heard chanting to the sound of a trumpet
as they exited the arena long after the game finished.
Poland dominated the game, only giving the British team a
look once in the second set when the home team took an early and
short-lived lead.
"We and Great Britain, we are on completely different
levels, we've got different goals than they've got," captain
Marcin Mozdzonek said, adding that the Polish team's aim was to
make the final.
Britain's Jason Haldane said he saw Poland, who have not won
an Olympic medal since 1976, as one of the favourites for gold.
"We don't really get a chance to play teams like this and
you need to play teams like this to understand what you need to
achieve and strive for," he said.
Making their Olympic debut, the home team have yet to win a
set in the tournament after a tough few years of h eavy funding
cuts and a struggle for quality opponents in the build-up to the
Games.
"We're doing this for free and the experience and the pride
of trying to represent Britain in the Olympics. Without the
funding its impossible to have a programme that is a world class
programme," Haldane explained.
In an earlier match in Group B Germany defeated Tunisia in
straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, putting a shaky start in the
contest behind them to rise to fourth in the group and give
themselves a chance of reaching the last eight.
The top four finishers from each pool of six will go ahead
to the quarter-finals of the tournament which begin on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)