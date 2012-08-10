LONDON Aug 10 Russia reached the Olympic men's
volleyball final with a testing 3-1 win over underdogs Bulgaria
on Friday to keep alive their hopes of winning gold in the event
for the first time since 1980.
Russia, ranked second in the world, had too much raw power
for the slighter and more nimble Bulgarians and despite slipping
up in the third set, edged their semi-final clash 25-21 25-15
23-25 25-23 at Earls Court.
The powerhouses claimed men's volleyball gold at the Moscow
Olympics and have been losing finalists twice in the intervening
years.
They will play either Italy or Brazil in Sunday's gold-medal
match with Bulgaria, who had surprised many by reaching this
stage of the tournament, playing off for the bronze.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)