LONDON Aug 10 Brazil reached their third straight Olympic men's volleyball final as they romped past Italy 3-0 on Friday.

The world's top ranked team, who won gold in Athens before picking up silver in Beijing, will face Russia on Sunday after demolishing their semi-final opponents 25-21 25-12 25-21 in front of a raucous crowd at Earls Court.

It was a tight first set with both teams going toe-to-toe before Brazil stepped it up in the second and closed it out comfortably.

Italy, who were a surprise package in the last four after beating defending champions the United States in the quarters, will face Bulgaria in the bronze-medal match. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Michael Holden)