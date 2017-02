LONDON Aug 12 Russia beat Brazil to win the men's volleyball gold medal on Sunday, fighting back from the brink of a straight-sets defeat to take the decider and seal a 3-2 victory.

Having lost the first two sets, Russia twice found themselves a match point down in the third, but roared back to claim their first gold in the event for 32 years 19-25 20-25 29-27 25-22 15-9. (Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)