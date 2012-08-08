(repeats fixing spelling of 'Azzurri' in second para)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Aug 8 Often in sport timing is
everything and Italy chose the perfect moment to 'click' when
they beat reigning champions the United States in the men's
Olympic volleyball quarter-finals at Earls Court on Wednesday.
Disappointing in the qualifying group, in which they lost to
Poland and Bulgaria and scraped into the quarter-finals in
fourth place, the Azzurri were unrecognisable as captain
Cristian Savani inspired a 3-0 victory.
The Americans, on the other hand, misfired at a crucial
phase of the match to stumble out.
"Something clicked eventually, something I had been talking
about over the last week," Savani, who top-scored with 19
points, told reporters.
"I won't tell what we did to prepare this match - nothing
strange, but I promise I will reveal it to you at the end of the
Olympic Games."
Italy were world champions three times in succession in the
1990s but have never been Olympic gold medallists.
Brazil are blocking their path in the semi-finals and
opposite spiker Michal Lasco said they would have to maintain
the level they reached against the Americans.
"Just when we were really down and had lost confidence we
were able to take out our best," Lasko, whose father Lech won a
volleyball gold with Poland in 1976, told Reuters.
"Nobody would have bet on us today, maybe not even we would
have. But we have to stay at that level against Brazil because
they will punish us if we do."
Lasko said he had not even let himself imagine matching his
father's achievement.
"I used to see that medal a lot when I was growing up," he
said. "It was inspiring. But we haven't got any medal yet. We've
just had one good match."
U.S. captain Clayton Stanley was at a loss to explain the
28-26 25-20 25-20 defeat.
"They turned it up a notch and we turned it down," he told
reporters. "We worked four years for this, it's kinda tough.
"We thought we played a good game in the first set but at
certain moments we didn't follow the game plan.
"They caught us off guard," added the 34-year-old whose
powerful spiking kept his team in contention.
Italy saved two set points in the opener, sealed it with a
Dragan Trivica service ace and never looked back.
"This is the team that I was looking for and missed in the
previous five matches," Italy coach Mauro Berruto said.
"I knew my team was coming out at the right time."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)