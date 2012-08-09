LONDON Aug 9 Destinee Hooker could have competed at the London Olympics in high jump or even basketball. Luckily for her U.S. team mates, the 24-year-old chose volleyball.

The U.S. women's team moved to one step away from winning Olympic gold for the first time on Thursday and Hooker, as she has throughout the tournament, made the difference.

Team spirit and togetherness are more evident in volleyball than pretty much any other team sport. Every point, whether won or lost, is greeted with a huddle and high-fives all round.

That bond is appears especially tight in the American team led by livewire captain Lindsey Berg, but there is still room for a standout performer, and Hooker fits the bill.

Speedy and agile, expected from a three-time NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) outdoor high jump champion, she also has the grace of a ballerina and dynamite in her hands.

When she locks her eyes on the yellow ball and unwinds her 6ft 4ins (1.91m) frame to its full elevation (the statistics book says her reach is 3.20m), the opposition know what is coming.

Hooker fired down 21 unreturnable spikes in the 3-0 semi-final victory over South Korea at Earls Court on Thursday, taking her tournament total to 123.

"She's average," joked Berg, whose job it is to set the ball for Hooker's hammer, when asked to describe the impact the first-time Olympian has had on the team.

"I could have gone to her even more. I try not to make her hit so many balls every match but when it came down to it she's the only person I was giving it to, she is incredible. I'm lucky that I'm setting to her because she makes my balls look good."

Hooker, whose sister Marshevet finished fifth in the 200m in Beijing and was part of the American 4x100m relay team to win gold at the world championships in Daegu in 2011, described how the athletes village was abuzz when U.S. tennis player Serena Williams breezed through during the Games.

She prefers to keep a lower profile, and appears not too concerned that volleyball, while well-paid in the professional ranks, does not offer much individual limelight.

In fact, she says she still has much to learn from her more experienced team mates.

"I'm learning from the best," she told reporters in a small back room in the cavernous Olympic volleyball venue as her parents and fiance watched on.

"I'm constantly like, 'teach me Logan (team mate Logan Tom)' because there are shots that I can't get down. I need a lot of fine-tuning."

With a high jump personal best of 1.98m she would have been a medal contender in London had she continued on that path. However, she said hanging around at a track and field meet did not suit her personality.

"I'm more of an energiser," said Hooker. "In high jump you're by yourself and I hated that. Having to walk back and forth like that waiting for my coach. I like receiving energy and giving out energy. I think volleyball was a great choice."

Few would argue with that assessment if she fires the U.S. team to gold on Saturday evening. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Michael Holden)