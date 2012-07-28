LONDON, July 28 The United States beat South
Korea 3-1 at Earls Court in London in match 5 of the Olympic
women's Volleyball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
China leads the Olympic women's Volleyball group b round
with 3 points. The United States is currently second with 3
points and Turkey and Brazil are equal third with 0 points after
the most recent match.
Results Table
U.S. 3 Korea 1
China 3 Serbia 1
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. China 1 1 0 3 1 3
2. U.S. 1 1 0 3 1 3
3. Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Korea 1 0 1 1 3 0
6. Serbia 1 0 1 1 3 0
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
China v Turkey (0830)
Serbia v Korea (1030)
U.S. v Brazil (1545)
