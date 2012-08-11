LONDON Aug 11 Brazil survived a shaky start to
upset the United States and retain the Olympic women's
volleyball title they won four years ago in Beijing.
The U.S.7, ranked number one in the world, handed their
opponents a volleyball schooling in the first set, but Brazil,
who saved six match points in their quarter-final against
Russia, kept their composure to turn the match on its head.
Led by the Jaqueline Carvalho, who top-scored in the match
with 18 points, Brazil claimed their second women's volleyball
title with a 11-25 25-17 25-20 25-17 victory.
Brazil fans were rocking in the aisles of the Earls Court
arena as their team completed a rousing victory that they hope
will be the first part of a golden volleyball double with their
men's team playing Russia in the final on Sunday.
Japan beat South Korea 3-0 earlier on Saturday to win bronze.
