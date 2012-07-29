LONDON, July 29 Brazil beat Turkey 3-2 at Earls
Court in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's volleyball
group B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
China leads the Olympic women's Volleyball group B round
with 3 points.
The United States is currently second with 3 points and
Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Brazil 3 Turkey 2
U.S. 3 South Korea 1
China 3 Serbia 1
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. China 1 1 0 3 1 3
2. U.S. 1 1 0 3 1 3
3. Brazil 1 1 0 3 2 2
4. Turkey 1 0 1 2 3 1
5. Korea 1 0 1 1 3 0
6. Serbia 1 0 1 1 3 0
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
China v Turkey (0830)
Serbia v Korea (1030)
U.S. v Brazil (1545)
(Editing by Paul Simao)