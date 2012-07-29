LONDON, July 29 Brazil beat Turkey 3-2 at Earls Court in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's volleyball group B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.

China leads the Olympic women's Volleyball group B round with 3 points.

The United States is currently second with 3 points and Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match.

Results Table Brazil 3 Turkey 2 U.S. 3 South Korea 1 China 3 Serbia 1

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. China 1 1 0 3 1 3 2. U.S. 1 1 0 3 1 3 3. Brazil 1 1 0 3 2 2 4. Turkey 1 0 1 2 3 1 5. Korea 1 0 1 1 3 0 6. Serbia 1 0 1 1 3 0

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) China v Turkey (0830) Serbia v Korea (1030) U.S. v Brazil (1545)