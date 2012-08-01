LONDON, Aug 1 Russia beat Algeria 3-0 at Earls Court
in London in match 14 of the Olympic women's volleyball group a
at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Russia leads the Olympic women's volleyball group a round
with 9 points.
Italy is currently second with 6 points and Japan is third
with 6 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Algeria 0 Russia 3
Dominican Republic 0 Japan 3
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. Russia 3 3 0 9 1 9
2. Italy 2 2 0 6 2 6
3. Japan 3 2 1 7 3 6
4. Britain 2 1 1 3 5 2
5. Algeria 3 0 3 2 9 1
6. Dominican Republic 3 0 3 2 9 0
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v Italy (1545) London