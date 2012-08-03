LONDON, Aug 3 Brazil beat China 3-2 at Earls Court
in London in the Olympic women's volleyball Group B at the 2012
London Games on Friday.
The United States leads the Olympic women's volleyball Group
B with 9 points.
China is currently second with 7 points and South Korea is
third with 6 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Brazil 3 China 2
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. U.S. 3 3 0 9 2 9
2. China 4 2 2 8 8 7
3. Korea 3 2 1 7 4 6
4. Brazil 4 2 2 7 10 4
5. Turkey 3 1 2 6 6 4
6. Serbia 3 0 3 2 9 0
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Turkey v Korea (1345)
U.S. v Serbia (1900)