Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Brazil banished the memory of their poor form early in the tournament to reach the final of the Olympic women's volleyball with an easy victory over Japan at Earls Court on Thursday.
Since losing two pool games, to the U.S. and South Korea, the reigning champions have found their form and were far too classy for Japan, winning 25-18 25-15 25-18 in front of hundreds of their noisy fans decked out in yellow and green.
Jaqueline Carvalho thumped home the winning point to spark wild celebrations as the south Americans set up a repeat of the 2008 Olympic final against the U.S.
Japan will play off against South Korea for the bronze medal.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.