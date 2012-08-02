LONDON Aug 1 A shock defeat by South Korea left
reigning Olympic champions Brazil hanging on by their fingertips
in the women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday but the United
States are cruising after victory over China sealed a place in
the quarter-finals.
After a demoralising 25-23 25-21 25-21 loss, Brazil, who
beat the U.S. in the final in Beijing, are second bottom in Pool
B and will almost certainly have to win both their remaining
preliminary matches against China and Serbia to survive.
Their only win so far at Earls Court was a five-set thriller
against Turkey on Saturday, since when they were beaten by the
United States and now the inspired Koreans.
"We didn't play out best match, we played below our level,"
captain Fabiana told Reuters after receiving a consolation hug
by her opposite number Kim Sa-nee in the players' tunnel.
"It's a very delicate moment but now we have two important
matches left to try to qualify."
Asked why they are struggling, she said: "It's a combination
of things, we have been unable to control our mistakes. We make
one mistake and then two or three more follow."
The top four teams from each pool qualify for the
quarter-finals but with a match against an impressive Chinese
side to come on Friday, the Brazilian fans drifting off into the
west London night wore glum expressions.
"It's difficult and we are not used to this situation but we
will prepare for the next two games," she said. "We know that if
we play well against China we can win."
The United States, looking for their first indoor volleyball
women's gold medal, were involved in an entertaining scrap
against China, raising their game at the crucial moments.
After taking the opening two hard-fought sets with Megan
Hodge and Destiny Hooker firing a battery of spikes, the third
turned into an epic with China defending miraculously at times
to save six match points.
With a fan dressed as fictional superhero Captain America
roaring the U.S. team on they eventually sealed the set 31-29
when Hodge pierced China's defence for the last time.
"It was close but it was a 3-0 win against an incredible
team," U.S. captain Lindsey Berg said.
"I'm so proud of my team. China never go away when we play
them, it's always a battle. But we kept an even keel and I felt
that we when we were down we weren't worried about it."
Veteran Danielle Scott-Arruda made her first appearance of
the tournament for the U.S., scoring four points in a cameo role
in what is now her fifth Olympic Games.
"We had two come off the bench tonight and that shows
anybody in this team can be a starter. We are going to need all
12 players to win the gold."
The U.S. have nine points, South Korea are second on six,
alongside China, while Turkey, who enjoyed a comfortable win
over Serbia are in fourth spot.
Russia lead Pool A with three wins from three after beating
Dominican Republic 3-0 on Wednesday. Italy beat Britain 3-0 and
are in second spot, followed by Japan and the hosts.
(Editing by John O'Brien)