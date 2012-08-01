LONDON Aug 1 Fresh out of college, Christa
Harmotto made the bold decision to continue her volleyball
education halfway around the world in China and three years
later it is paying handsome dividends.
On Wednesday, the 25-year-old middle blocker was part of the
United States team that produced a powerful performance to beat
China 3-0 and seal a quarter-final spot at the Olympics.
Harmotto's position on court brings her face to face with
the full fury of the opposition spiker but more often than not
she appeared to second guess the Chinese attack during an
electrifying contest at the cavernous Earls Court.
It was no accident, the Penn State graduate said, explaining
how she had learned a new style of volleyball while playing
professionally in the city of Guangzhou in 2009.
"It was a different culture and a different style of game,"
Harmotto told Reuters.
"They play very fast so it was important for me in my block
(and to help) the growth of the game and for me to see some
different offenses before I joined the national team.
"I was under a great coach and surrounded by great players
who demanded the best out of you. We were able to make plays
that I could learn from and pick up on."
She was in good company as the Guangzhou team at the time
contained several members of the Chinese women's team that won
the Olympic gold medal in Athens in 2004.
Now playing in Modena, Italy, Harmotto said she has a
healthy respect for Chinese volleyball and was not surprised by
the incredible resilience they displayed in saving six match
points before finally succumbing.
"Every time you step on the floor against China they
definitely exploit some things that as far as our defence we are
not used to, they have a fast offence, they hit off one foot,
the setter does a great job disguising her sets," she said.
"It helped me a lot as a young player right out of college.
They are technically sound. The former Olympians were in the
team and it was fun to watch, they took the technical skills to
a whole new level.
"They keep coming at you and it's fun to play them."
With three wins from three matches, the U.S. team are
looking the most impressive of the 12 nations involved in the
tournament, but Harmotto is not looking any further than their
next Pool B preliminary match against Serbia on Friday.
"We're not even thinking about medals yet," she said.
