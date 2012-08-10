LONDON Aug 10 Latin flair will meet Eastern
European steel in the Olympic men's volleyball final as Brazil
and Russia both won their semi-final encounters on Friday to set
up a gold-medal showdown between the two top-ranked teams.
Russia overcame underdogs Bulgaria 3-1 in a testing four-set
encounter, before Brazil entered the simmering Earls Court arena
to romp past Italy 3-0 with the backing of some raucous samba
supporters.
Neither side was made to work unduly hard for their
victories, but both came through their semi-finals with
differing degrees of swagger and panache.
Brazil were full of skill and verve, defending with
gravity-defying athleticism, while Russia, led by two giants in
Dmitriy Muserskiy and Maxim Mikhaylov, were ruthlessly
efficient.
For Brazil it will be their third successive final and an
opportunity to reclaim the title they won in Athens and ceded
four years ago in Beijing.
Brazil fans had lined the streets en-route to the Earls
Court arena from early in the afternoon, clamouring for any
spare tickets for the evening match.
By the time the twice champions stepped on court, the arena
was populated with hordes of green and yellow clad supporters
who created a deafening din that lasted from the first point to
the last.
The match was only a contest in fleeting moments. After
edging the first set the world's highest ranked team streaked
away with the second and rounded off the match comfortably in
the third.
"That is the best we have played all tournament. I think it
was our best match in the last two years," Brazil's Bruno
Rezende said following their 25-21 25-12 25-21 win.
"We knew they would serve well but we kept our heads and
stayed patient tonight."
PHYSICALLY IMPOSING
If Brazil were cheered into the final then Russia had to
battle a strongly partisan Bulgarian support base to edge past
their semi-final opponents.
Only a spattering of Russian fans made it to the afternoon
match to watch their physically imposing team steamroller their
way into a two-set lead.
It had looked like it would be over in a blink of an eye, but
Bulgaria dug in, briefly holding up the Russian advance, before
their resistance faltered for the final time.
Russia have gone 32 years since they won men's volleyball
gold and have lost two finals in the intervening years.
They now carry the weight and expectation of the country
squarely on their shoulders.
"It's our country's dream, fans' dream, everybody's dream to
win gold at the Olympics," the 2.02 metre Mikhaylov said after
his team had wrapped up a 25-21 25-15 23-25 25-23 victory.
In Mikhaylov, the Russians possess a fearsome weapon, who
proved to be their principal assassin, scoring 25 of his team's
98 points.
Brazil are less reliant on stature and according to libero
Sergio Santos are not scared of the Russian attack.
"I am 1.84 and I feel taller than them," Santos said about
the statuesque Russian frontline.
In reaching the final, Russia ended Bulgaria's Olympic
journey that had taken them far beyond expectations.
Their pre-Games preparations had been plunged into disarray
when coach Radostin Stoychev and two top players quit following
a row with the national federation, but if the chaos had taken
its toll it was hard to see how.
They had stormed through to the semi-finals sending fans at
home in Bulgaria into a state of delirium, with the team drawing
comparisons with the country's soccer side that qualified for
the World Cup semi-finals in 1994.
"Of course this was a very big problem for the Bulgarian
national team because we lost two of our best players in Andrey
Zhekov and Matey Kaziyski," Bulgaria's Georgi Bratoev said.
"All teams need players like them and it would have been
easier if they were here."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)