LONDON Aug 12 Russia proved the oldest sporting
adage that its never over until the scoreboard says so as their
men's volleyball team came back from the brink to snatch Olympic
gold and spoil Brazil's party at the London Games on Sunday.
By the time Russia's Dmitriy Muserskiy hung high above the
net to spike the Russians to a 3-2 victory, they had undergone
an astonishing rollercoaster ride that had seen them come back
from two sets down and save two match points.
For a country that is considered among the powerhouses of
the sport, Sunday's victory also ended a painful 32-year streak
without a men's Olympic title that had included two losing
finals.
For Brazil it was their second consecutive silver that will
dampen celebrations on the day the Olympic baton is officially
passed to Rio da Janeiro.
It was the first time a team had come from two sets down in
the gold medal match to clinch the Olympic title and the
emotions spilled over at the end as the Russians piled on top of
each other before their coach Vladimir Alekno was hoisted
triumphantly into the air.
"It's hard for me to speak. Emotions are overwhelming me,"
Russia's Sergey Tetyukhin told reporters.
"It was a hard match. I think that those people that did not
believe in us, they turned their back and went away after the
second set, but those who trusted, they are the most valuable. I
think we have shown our character."
Brazil were ranked number one in the world and were
everybody's favourites heading into the encounter having beaten
Russia 3-0 in the group phase.
With the closing ceremony just hours away, there was a sense
of destiny hanging over the final, especially after Brazil's
women's team had clinched gold just 24 hours earlier.
Sprawling queues of fans decked out in green and yellow
snaked around the streets from Earls Court station, many holding
placards begging for spare tickets to catch a glimpse of their
team who started so well.
As the mercury soared outside and the atmosphere inside
simmered, the Russians were caught colder than a Siberian
winter, with Brazil storming to the first set 25-19.
From the moment Murilo Endres leapt athletically to put away
the first point of the match, every Russian server was booed and
their every mistake cheered to Earls Court's peeling-paint
rafters.
The Russian frontline are towering giants of men, led by
Muserskiy who stands at 2.18 metres (7-foot-2) and sleeps in a
special bed in the Olympic village to accommodate his hulking
frame.
In the early stages, however, the Russian attack seemed like
agricultural threshing machines in comparison to the more nimble
Brazilians who worked the ball around the court with speed and
precision.
When Brazil took the second set, a carnival atmosphere had
already begun to ripple around the stands. Russia looked forlorn
and even their high-fives between points looked laboured in
comparison to their opponents.
The title was within touching distance for Brazil as they
engineered two match points in the third set, but Russia saved
them both, reduced the deficit to 2-1 and set the ball rolling
on a remarkable change in fortunes.
Muserskiy, who finished top scorer with 31 points, was
firing winners at will as Brazil's heads dropped and all the
coherence and structure that had propelled them to a two-set
lead seeped away.
After levelling the match at 2-2, Russia romped away with
the final set to win 19-25 20-25 29-27 25-22 15-9.
In the post-match analysis, both teams cited a tactical
switch in changing Muserskiy from the centre to left of the
attacking trio as key to Russia's victory.
"I am just ecstatic," Muserskiy told reporters.
"The team put their trust in me and it was last chance
saloon. We did not have a choice but just to go for it and the
gamble paid off.
"The team felt that I was confident and I wasn't going to go
down without a fight and that's when they started directing
everything towards me."
Many of the Brazil squad were inconsolable at the end with
Bruno Rezende, the son of coach Bernardo Rezende, sobbing
uncontrollably as he prepared to mount the podium to collect his
silver medal.
"Now we have to learn to live with these consequences. We
had the chance, but we had to show up and take the chances," he
said.
"The game doesn't have an explanation now we just have to
talk (between ourselves).
"With all the problems that we've overcome, it's OK (winning
silver), but we're obviously disappointed."
Earlier in the day Italy had beaten Bulgaria 3-1 to win the
bronze, their fourth volleyball medal in the last five Games.
Captain Cristian Savani top scored for Italy with 23 points
in a 25-19 23-25 25-22 25-21 victory.
"Not everyone is able to win an Olympic medal. We have been
really good at pulling our teeth from the beginning to the end,"
Savani told reporters.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)