LONDON Aug 7 Britain's water polo players hope
the Olympics hype will rebuild the sport's standing in the
country of its birth, helping to push British water polo back
into the picture after 90 years out in the cold.
"You are the inventors, so you have to come back again,"
said Hungarian Zoltan Kasas, a silver medallist in the sport at
the 1972 Olympics, and currently on the coaching staff of
Britain's men's team.
Water polo was developed in the nineteenth century in
Britain and is one of the oldest team events in the Games,
introduced at the 1900 Olympics in Paris, where a British team
won gold. Britain went on to win three more golds, the last in
1920, but has not made it to the podium since.
When the British men's team stepped into the arena ten days
ago, it was the country's first Olympic appearance in water polo
since 1956. The sport has been dominated by water polo-mad
Hungary for generations.
"I hope it inspires a generation, really, to continue, and
hopefully we can start getting closer to these teams," said
Britain's Rob Parker, who was Britain's top scorer in the
tournament.
Each match was watched by an often lively crowd of 5,000
people in what is an intimate aquatic theatre, plus British
viewers had the rare option of watching the sport on terrestrial
television.
NO WINS
The men's team didn't win any of their five group stage
matches, meaning they were knocked out of the tournament on
Monday, but Parker said their Olympic campaign had been a
success of sorts.
"I think we've held our own at times," he said, indeed the
British men were ahead of favourites Serbia at one point early
in their group stage match, before the Beijing bronze-medallists
raced away to a comprehensive victory.
"Our philosophy was just to try and enjoy it and embrace
every single moment because we're never going to play in front
of 5,000 home fans again."
The Olympic water polo arena is temporary and will be
dismantled after the Games. Britain's largest pools have
substantially lower capacities.
Kasas, who knows a thing or two about water polo after
teaching his triple-gold winning son Tamas to play, believes
Britain have the potential to qualify for the next Olympics in
Rio de Janeiro.
"We need to keep this team together because this is a young
team, but they are talented, they play for different clubs in
Europe," he said.
The aim is to make it to Rio, said Parker, hoping his team
mates would keep playing for professional teams abroad, like he
will in Spain, to help achieve the dream.
"We need people in the top class leagues. You look at the
Montenegrin League, the Serbian League, the Hungarian League,
all these teams we played, they're all professional leagues and
we need all our players there to be able to get to that level,"
he said.
British players prepared for the Games by playing in the
professional leagues in countries such as Hungary, Italy and
Spain, backed by the governing body, British Swimming.
"The boys played well and even against such a strong team
like Montenegro, they made them work very hard to try to score.
They've made good progress," Kasas said.
His attention will now turn to watching his son attempt to
win gold with Hungary for a fourth consecutive time.
