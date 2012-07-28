By Sarah Young
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Fifty-six years since their last
Olympic appearance, Britain's men's water polo team have pinned
their hopes on their first match against Romania in the
so-called "group of death", which will see them battle the top
placed nations from the 2008 Games.
"They (Romania) are a target for us. It's the team that
we're looking to get really close to and really give them a good
go," said Britain's goalkeeper Ed Scott in a press conference on
Saturday.
The British men, appearing in the Games as a result of their
host nation status, will play Romania on Sunday in a match which
could give them their best shot at victory before they take on
Hungary, the U.S. and Serbia, the respective gold, silver and
bronze medal winners from Beijing.
"If we did get that win (against Romania) it would be the
biggest thing that's ever happened in British water polo," Scott
said.
Once a powerful water polo nation, Britain won four golds in
the early twentieth century, but the sport has since been
dominated by southern and eastern European countries and Hungary
are gunning for their fourth successive gold in London.
The Romanian team failed to qualify for the last Olympics
and while the British team is expecting a tough match, their
coach Christian Iordache has high hopes.
"We've met them so many times, we are very confident we can
have a good start," he said, shrugging off a recent defeat to
the Romanians in a tournament earlier in July.
"Sometimes before the big games, it's better to have a cold
shower and to learn from what happened."
The GB men's team have prepared for their first chance to
compete at the Games since 1956 by playing in the professional
leagues in countries such as Hungary, Italy and Spain, a
strategy pushed by the governing body, British Swimming.
"The quality of opposition you play against is just
fantastic compared to what you might be able to get in England
because of the professionality that we don't have here. I play
against world champions and Olympic medallists every week,"
Scott said.
Like the men, the British women's water polo team are also
novice Olympians, and due to make their Games debut against the
Russians on Monday.
Both teams said the experience of stepping out in front of a
home crowd at the opening ceremony boosted their confidence.
"We're all first time Olympians, so just to be part of it
was such a special, special moment, it really made everyone so
pumped up for all the games," women's captain Fran Leighton
said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)