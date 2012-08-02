LONDON Aug 2 Montenegro Prime Minister Igor
Luksic is hoping his support at the water polo arena will help
the tiny Adriatic country win their first Olympic medal in
London to cap a historic year for the ex-Yugoslav republic.
"We hope to win some medals, it would be the first ever ...
which would be really great and would make this year altogether
a success, after the opening of the accession talks with the
EU," Luksic said in an interview with Reuters in the stands of
the water polo tournament.
Clad in the national team's red sports top with a gold trim,
Luksic was speaking at half time during Montenegro's group stage
clash with Serbia on Thursday, which ended in an 11-11 draw
after his compatriots came from behind to score two in the last
minutes of the game.
Luksic said he attended the opening ceremony on Friday in an
official capacity but decided to stay on in London as part of
his vacation and was watching Montenegro play water polo for the
third time.
"This is basically my holiday, so I'm spending it cheering
for the national team," he said, above the cheers of an excited
crowd.
"It's our second ever performance in the Olympics after we
gained independence back in 2006, so it's really a great
pleasure to give them a boost."
Among the countries carved from old federal Yugoslavia,
Montenegro, a country of 680,000 people, became independent in
2006 when it split from a state union with Serbia, and started
accession talks with the European Union at the end of June.
The country's water polo team came closest to winning a
Olympic medal at the Games in Beijing, taking fourth place and
are a firm favourite for a podium finish this year.
Montenegro's other main medal hope is in the women's
handball competition and Luksic said he had also been attending
their matches.
He only has a few days of holiday remaining before returning
to Montenegro, however. What if there's a medal ceremony on the
cards?
"Then we'll see. If they really make it to the finals, then
I'll try to come back," he said, smiling, before the tussle with
Serbia resumed.
(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Patrick Johnston)