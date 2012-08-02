LONDON Aug 2 Serbia and Montenegro drew 11-11 in their water polo Group B match on Thursday in a classy yet gruelling tussle in which gold-medal favourites Serbia failed to hold on to a lead in the final quarter.

The two water polo powerhouses, who used to play as one before splitting into two nations in 2006, were level going into the last quarter when Serbia went ahead by two, only to let Montenegro, cheered on by Prime Minister Igor Luksic, catch up in the last two minutes of the game.

Serbia, who won bronze in Beijing, are chasing their first Olympic gold in the sport after a four-year period in which they have won every other big water polo title. An Olympic medal for Montenegro would be the country's first in any discipline.

Serbia now top Group B. There are two groups of six teams in the men's water polo competition. The top four in each group will qualify for the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)