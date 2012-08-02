(Releads, adds player quotes)

By Sarah Young

LONDON Aug 2 Water polo teams from Serbia and Montenegro said it remains emotionally difficult to face each other six years after the two countries separated following an 11-11 group stage draw between the two powerhouses of the sport.

"Since we separated, every time when we play against Montenegro it's one of the most emotional games," 25-year-old Filip Filipovic, who scored two goals for Serbia, said after the match.

"Because we were until yesterday, if I can say it, in the same room, and now we need to compete for who is going to be better, and there is very big loyalty between us. Every game against Montenegro is very stressful and very emotional."

Both teams are medal contenders with Serbia edging Montenegro for the favourite spot, having beaten their former countrymen in the European championships final in January to take the title.

Montenegro's captain Nikola Janovic agreed that playing Serbia caused heartache.

"We are from the same school. We know each other. It's very difficult to play against Serbia," he said.

Serbia failed to hold on to a two-goal lead in the final quarter, with Montenegro, cheered on by their Prime Minister Igor Luksic, catching up in the last two minutes of the gruelling tussle.

Filipovic praised a stunning five-goal haul by Serbia's Andrija Prlainovic.

"We don't need to spend words. He's one of the best players all the time," he said.

Serbia, who took bronze in Beijing in 2008, are chasing their first Olympic gold after four years of winning every other big water polo title.

An Olympic medal for Montenegro would be the country's first in any discipline.

Serbia now top Group B, the so-called "group of death" as it features the best four teams from Beijing while Montenegro are third.

There are two groups of six teams in men's water polo with the top four in each advancing to the knockout stages. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)