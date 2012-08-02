(Releads, adds player quotes)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 2 Water polo teams from Serbia and
Montenegro said it remains emotionally difficult to face each
other six years after the two countries separated following an
11-11 group stage draw between the two powerhouses of the sport.
"Since we separated, every time when we play against
Montenegro it's one of the most emotional games," 25-year-old
Filip Filipovic, who scored two goals for Serbia, said after the
match.
"Because we were until yesterday, if I can say it, in the
same room, and now we need to compete for who is going to be
better, and there is very big loyalty between us. Every game
against Montenegro is very stressful and very emotional."
Both teams are medal contenders with Serbia edging
Montenegro for the favourite spot, having beaten their former
countrymen in the European championships final in January to
take the title.
Montenegro's captain Nikola Janovic agreed that playing
Serbia caused heartache.
"We are from the same school. We know each other. It's very
difficult to play against Serbia," he said.
Serbia failed to hold on to a two-goal lead in the final
quarter, with Montenegro, cheered on by their Prime Minister
Igor Luksic, catching up in the last two minutes of the
gruelling tussle.
Filipovic praised a stunning five-goal haul by Serbia's
Andrija Prlainovic.
"We don't need to spend words. He's one of the best players
all the time," he said.
Serbia, who took bronze in Beijing in 2008, are chasing
their first Olympic gold after four years of winning every other
big water polo title.
An Olympic medal for Montenegro would be the country's first
in any discipline.
Serbia now top Group B, the so-called "group of death" as it
features the best four teams from Beijing while Montenegro are
third.
There are two groups of six teams in men's water polo with
the top four in each advancing to the knockout stages.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)