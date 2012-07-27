By Sarah Young
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 After a surprise silver medal in
Beijing, the U.S. men's water polo team took the decision to
abandon their professional playing careers in Europe in a bid to
win gold in London.
With their sights set on breaking a 108-year European
stranglehold on Olympic water polo gold, the players sacrificed
paying contracts at European clubs to concentrate on the
national team.
The decision had not been difficult, team captain Tony
Azevedo said.
"We want to win the gold and be the best so we felt that the
decision wasn't really that hard to make in the end," Azevedo
told a news conference on Friday.
The United States does not have a professional water polo
league and players are supported by funds from the U.S. Olympic
Committee and the country's water polo governing body, earning
less than they would at a professional club.
Ranked ninth heading into the 2008 Games, the U.S., who had
trained together for three months, wrestled the silver medal
from the Serbians before losing the final to the Hungarians, the
water polo super powers who have won gold at the last three
Games.
The U.S. team are hoping that the extended time they have
spent training together in 2012 will set them up for gold.
"It's huge that we've stayed together for seven-and-a-half
months," said goalkeeper Merrill Moses. "It's not about winning
a medal anymore; you come to the Olympics to win a gold medal."
Azevedo, who is heading into his fourth Olympics, spent four
years playing in Croatia and Montenegro before the seven-month
stint with the American team at their base in California, where
they trained for up to six hours a day in the water.
"It's the toughest sport in the world. I don't think there's
any sport that compares and the amount of training and the
sacrifice, year after year after year, (with) no monetary cause
like some of these other sports," Azevedo said. "It's a really
big sacrifice."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)