By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 10 Croatia beat Montenegro 7-5 to
win a place in the gold medal match of the Olympic men's water
polo, meaning the country will feature on the podium for the
first time in the tournament since 1996.
The Montenegrins scored the first goal but struggled to
penetrate the combination of Croatia's tight defence and their
top-ranked goalkeeper in the first and second periods of the
game, and could not catch up in the fourth.
Croatia will now face either Italy or Serbia, who play their
semi-final later on Friday, in the gold-medal match on Sunday.
"With this game, with this form, we have a chance," Miho
Boskovic said, referring to the biggest prize in water polo, the
Olympic gold medal.
The low-scoring match against Montenegro was a particularly
physical one, featuring bouts of underwater wrestling and double
exclusions for major fouls as players scrapped with each other,
a reflection of the aggressive water polo style for which the
Balkan countries are renowned.
"It was a tough game. Physically, very tough. I don't know.
I never feel so tired like now, but it's nothing because we are
in the final," Croatia's Niksa Dobud said as he wiped some blood
from his hand.
"Tough game," he shrugged.
Montenegro still have a shot at winning the bronze medal.
The team were also in the bronze medal match in Beijing but came
fourth after losing to Serbia.
Should Montenegro, which split from Serbia in 2006, win the
bronze, it will be the country's second Olympic medal as the
tiny Adriatic nation was guaranteed its first on Thursday when
its women's handball team qualified for the Olympic final.
"They are very strong. They are probably the strongest team
in the world, and we tried to swim a lot and we did that, but
the goalkeeper was very good today," Montenegro's Drasko
Brguljan said of the clash against Croatia, adding that the
pressure was now on for bronze.
"We come here to try and bring medal and we have to, because
people in Montenegro expect that of us."
