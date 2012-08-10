LONDON Aug 10 Italy defeated Serbia 9-7 in the
semi-finals of the men's water polo tournament, lining up a
gold-medal match against Croatia, and denying tournament
favourites Serbia a shot at the gold medal.
The Italians upstaged the Serbians, who failed to convert
their offensive opportunities and found themselves thwarted by
the Italian's impenetrable goalkeeper Stefano Tempesti.
The match on Friday was a repeat of the outcome of last
year's world championships, when Italy beat Serbia in extra time
to win the title.
Italy will play Croatia in the final on Sunday to win what
will be their first medal in water polo since 1996, while Serbia
will face Montenegro in the bronze medal match, a repeat of the
third place match in Beijing.
