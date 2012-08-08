LONDON Aug 8 Montenegro beat Spain 11-9 to book
a place in the semi-finals of the men's Olympic water polo
tournament.
Montenegro let a four-goal lead slip in a tense fourth
quarter but held on to give themselves a chance of winning the
country's first Olympic medal since it separated from Serbia in
2006.
Spain, who last medalled in the waterpolo in 1996 when they
took home gold, got knocked out of the tournament at the same
stage in 2008.
