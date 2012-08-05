Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Australia battled their way into the semi-finals of the women's water polo tournament on Sunday with a 4-2 win on penalties having survived a heart-stopping extra time period against a furious Chinese team.
The 20-18 victory meant that Australia, medal favourites who took home the bronze in Beijing four years ago, maintained their unbeaten track record after what was nearly a huge upset, China having failed to win in the tournament so far.
To the sound of huge roars from the crowd clad in the gold and green of Australia's sports teams, the eventual victors took the lead in extra time but then conceded before hitting the crossbar with two seconds to go as the tussle went to penalties. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.