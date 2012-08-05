Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Hungary's women's team booked themselves into the semi-finals of the Olympic water polo tournament on Sunday, knocking out Russia with an 11-10 win after they saw off a last-gasp charge.
The victory means Hungary's women's campaign to win their first Olympic medal in water polo stays on track.
While the Hungarian men are the most successful team in Olympic water polo history, the women have never made it to the podium in the event's 12-year history, narrowly missing out on the bronze in 2008.
The Hungarians, whose games attract an army of fans from the waterpolo-mad nation, were level after the third quarter before edging into a lead which they held onto only just, saving a penalty with five seconds left on the clock.
"We are very happy. It's an amazing feeling. It's amazing," an elated Dora Antal, at 18-years-old the youngest player in the women's tournament, told reporters after scoring two goals. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.