LONDON Aug 3 Spain's women beat Hungary in an
adrenaline-pumped final minute to ensure the top position in
their water polo group on Friday, while Australia cruised past
Russia to top their half of the draw and extend an unbeaten run.
The Spanish women, making their Olympic water polo debut,
let a three goal advantage slip out of their hands in the final
quarter, leaving themselves under pressure to score in the last
minute on Friday to secure the group win.
"We needed to score, so it was a bit tense. We kept calm and
we scored," said Anni Espar, who scored the final goal with less
than 10 seconds left, netting herself a hat-trick.
Australia, one of the favourites for a podium finish, handed
Russia their first defeat of the tournament in a game that ended
11-8 to the Stingers.
There are eight teams in the women's water polo tournament
split into two groups.
All of the teams go through to the knock-out stages but
theoretically winning the group is an advantage as it means a
match against a lower ranked team from the opposite group in the
quarter finals, scheduled for Sunday.
"We've come here for one job and that's to get the gold
medal so just six games, three down, just ticking the boxes as
we keep going," Australia's Nicola Zagame, 21, said after
scoring a cool four shots out of four attempts.
Britain play Italy in the evening sessions, with both sides
looking to post their first win of the tournament, while the
United States, another medal hope who took home silver in
Beijing, take on China, in games that will decide the final
group rankings.
