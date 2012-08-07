LONDON Aug 7 The U.S. women's team booked a spot in the Olympic water polo final after defeating Australia 11-9 on Tuesday, a repeat of the outcome of a semi-final between the two in Beijing.

The Americans secured the win by scoring twice in extra time after the Australians equalised from a penalty in the last second of normal time.

The heated rivalry between the two teams, consistently the best two female sides in the world since the women's game was introduced as an Olympic event in 2000, was clearly on show.

The chance for a shot at the gold medal delighted American Olympic veterans Brenda Villa and Heather Petri, who are both playing in their fourth and final Games having already earned two silvers and a bronze.