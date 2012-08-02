LONDON Aug 2 Hungary posted a first win in the
men's water polo tournament to keep their dream of a
record-breaking fourth consecutive gold medal alive, but senior
players remained critical of the team's display.
The 17-15 victory over Romania was an important step towards
the knock-out stages, but the team remain outside the top four
qualifying spots in Group B, equal on points with the
fourth-placed Romanians but behind on goal difference.
Hungarian goalkeeper Zoltan Szecsi, 34, who like three of
his team mates is chasing a fourth Olympic gold medal, slammed
the country's performance in the tournament so far after losses
to both Serbia and Montenegro.
"We still don't have any confidence, that was the first step
of gathering some. When we get back our confidence in the
defence, we will be good," he said.
Five-times Olympian Tamas Kasas agreed that the team's
defensive play had been "horrible" but said Hungary, the
unmatched superpower in the sport with nine Olympic golds,
should not be written off.
"I think we will advance. We will beat Great Britain and
then I hope we will also beat the U.S.A, and the Olympics will
start at that point," said the 36-year-old who came out of
retirement to play in the Games.
U.S. TOP
At the end of the third day of competition, the U.S. team
topped Group B, which features the best four teams from Beijing,
after defeating Britain 13-7 to maintain their unbeaten run.
"After the first quarter we probably relaxed too much and
they made our lives miserable, they really made us work for
every goal," U.S. centre forward Ryan Bailey, a four-times
Olympian, said.
Gold medal contenders Serbia tied 11-11 against Montenegro,
which was enough to put them into second spot in the group.
The Serbians failed to hold on to a two-goal lead in the
final quarter, as Montenegro, cheered on by their prime minister
Igor Luksic in the stands, rebounded in the last two minutes of
what was a gruelling tussle.
On the other side of the tournament, Croatia stood top of
Group A, after condemning world champions Italy to an 11-6
defeat - their first of tournament.
"It was just a lack of mental strength I guess. We knew it
was going to be a hard game, and, it's the Olympics, everyone
wants to kill everyone," Italy's Pietro Figlioli said.
Spain beat Australia 13-9 to go into second position, after
a well-rounded display, which saw 10 out of the 11 Spanish
outfield players on the scoresheet.
Greece, also in Group A, cruised past Kazakhstan 11-4 to
post their first win of the competition.
