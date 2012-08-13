LONDON Aug 13 The army of fans cheered and
chanted just as loud, and there was no holding back with the
flags and facepaints, but the Hungarian fans were not watching
the gold medal match they could be forgiven for expecting, but a
clash to decide who came fifth.
Hungary, winners of the gold in 2000, 2004 and 2008 came
fifth in the Olympics. It was the end of an era, one dominated
by an old guard of four Hungarian players, Peter Biros, Tamas
Kasas, Gergely Kiss and Zoltan Szecsi who played on a team which
for three Games was unbeatable.
"This is the end of my era. A new generation will come,"
Hungary's goalkeeper Szecsi told reporters.
There were glimpses of the grace, skill and speed which
helped the Hungarians win three golds, but only glimpses.
"I think we were tired in the head, I don't know why,"
Szecsi said, when asked about Hungary's defeats by Serbia,
Montenegro and Italy.
The Hungarians claimed their desire for gold burned just as
strongly despite almost a decade of the sort of stand-out
Olympic success that only few will ever taste.
The biggest battle that they lost appeared not to be against
the Serbians, who were tipped to take on their mantle, nor the
Italians, who ended the Hungarian campaign in the quarters, but
against themselves.
"The last 20 years I played matches where everybody expected
always to win, and expected me to win and play well, so this
part, I say enough, I don't want it. It was too much," said
Tamas Kasas.
The Hungarians struggled to explain why they failed to shine
liked they used to.
"It's very hard to say. We could talk for the whole night
about this," Gergely Kiss said.
He shrugged his shoulders, Hungarian aspirations of a record
four golds in a row were shattered, but look at what they had
achieved.
"Four Olympic Games played and three gold medals, I think it
would be in everybody's dreams."
Instead, it was Croatia who stole the show, not by doing
anything amazing, but by executing a defence so strong that team
after team failed to breach it.
The Croatians were crowned Olympic champions after a slick
disposal of Italy, giving the men's game a new title-holder, two
days after the U.S. women won gold, in what was their first time
at the top of the podium.
The American women's victory ended 12 years of near misses
and enabled Heather Petri and Brenda Villa, the closest thing
the women's game has to Hungary's veteran Olympians, to end
their careers on a high.
In the men's tournament, the intensely physical and
aggressive style of water polo played by Croatia and the other
former Yugoslavian countries of Serbia and Montenegro prevailed
in London, with silver medallists Italy being the only
non-Balkan country to make it to the last four.
"They have a lot more culture for water polo in their
countries. In Italy, everyone and everyone's dog wants to play
football. In those countries, everyone wants to be a water polo
player," Italy's Pietro Figlioli said.
Croatia, winning their first gold medal, will look to
emulate the Hungarian feat of claiming title after title.
"This is the first, I hope it's not the only one," Croatian
player Niksa Dobud said.
Italy, a younger team, were also already thinking ahead to
the next Games in Rio de Janeiro.
"I dreamed of gold, but we're a young team, only training
together for three years, so we will come back again in Rio,"
Italy's Maurizio Felugo said.
With triple gold medallists Kasas and Szecsi announcing
their retirement, the Hungarian side that Italy and Croatia will
no doubt meet in Rio will be a very different beast, a beast
eager to re-establish the country's reputation in the sport
which is so hugely popular at home.
"Hungary will have a good team as long as water polo
exists," believes Kiss and team mate Daniel Varga was even more
adamant.
"I know our future, I know the juniors, I know our systems.
I believe in the Hungarian water polo tradition," he said.
