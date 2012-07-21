By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, July 21
significance of Lord's cricket ground to some of Australia's
Olympic archers is all in a day's work for former test cricket
captain Steve Waugh.
Lord's is one of the iconic venues being used by the Games,
with archers firing their arrows at a target 70 metres away
across a swathe of grass familiar to viewers worldwide from
cricket tests.
Waugh, one of the top 10 test run-scorers of all-time,
knows a thing or two about the venerable 'home of cricket' as do
most cricket-crazy compatriots brought up on regular Ashes
triumphs over the Poms.
There is always an exception to every rule and Waugh, in
London as an athlete liaison officer with the Australian Olympic
team, revealed on Saturday that at least one of his charges had
bowled him a googly.
"I gave some advice to one of the archery team the other
day, and she didn't really know what Lord's was," he told
reporters at a briefing in the Olympic media centre.
"I said 'Which end do you shoot from?' and she said 'We're
shooting from the end where there's this old red brick building
behind us'. I said 'That's the Lord's pavilion'. So you try and
add a bit of value where you can."
One could almost hear the sound of apoplectic gargling from
the tied and blazered members of the Marylebone Cricket Club,
goggling at the description of one of the most famous landmarks
in world sport.
Waugh said he could also help the archers with what to
expect from a crowd at Lord's and the sort of playing conditions
they might face.
"One of the issues that is brought up is maybe the wind
factor coming from different directions," he said. "The main
thing is just to feel relaxed and comfortable and do the things
you have always been doing."
Sledging, that dark art of unsettling sporting rivals with a
few well-chosen and well-aimed verbal arrows, was always one of
Waugh's fortes.
"How does it feel to have dropped the World Cup," he
reportedly enquired of South African fielder Herschelle Gibbs
after a dropped catch in 1999 that allowed him to go on and make
an unbeaten 120. Australia won the Cup, beating Pakistan in the
final at Lord's.
He said mind games played a part of every sport but cricket
was a little bit different to most of the Olympic ones, given
that players were out on the field for up to seven hours.
"There's always a role for sledging, mate," he smiled, when
asked about it.
"No look, in any sport there's mind games, gamesmanship,
sledging or whatever. There's body language, the way you carry
yourself, if you are really positive that can have a huge effect
on opponents...but I don't think there's too much sledging going
on out there," he added.
