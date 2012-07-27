LONDON, July 27 Clouds gathered over London on
Friday but forecasters said there was only a small chance of a
shower during the Olympics opening ceremony starting at 2000
GMT.
"It will be rather more cloudy than of late with showers
across the south east through the day, some of them heavy,"
Britain's Met Office said in a statement.
"These are expected to clear during the evening to leave it
mainly dry for the opening ceremony. However, there remains a
small chance of a shower lingering in the evening, although
there is a good chance it will be mainly dry."
London had enjoyed hot temperatures in recent days.
