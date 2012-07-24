MINSK, July 24 Olympic champion Andrei Aramnau
has been forced to pull out of the London Games because of a
thigh injury, the Belarussian weightlifter said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately I pulled a muscle in my thigh. It's quite
serious," Aramnau told local media. "It would take me about two
months to recover, so London is out of the question."
Aramnau has had his share of problems since winning the
105kg gold in Beijing four years ago, breaking several world
records in the process. He was named the Belarus Athlete of the
Year in 2008 following his Olympic triumph.
But just a couple of months later, his first drunk-driving
offence cost him his driving licence and a repeat the following
year eventually led to a two-year ban.
But the 24-year-old said he had been training hard in recent
months to get ready for London.
"I was in great shape, but for whatever reason my coach had
asked me to compete in a meaningless competition, where I first
suffered the injury," he said.
"Then this weekend, in my last competition before leaving
for London, I tried to jerk a record weight and just aggravated
it. That was it, the Olympics are now over for me."
