LONDON Aug 3 Weightlifting is a sport of fine margins and when two athletes who have lifted the hundreds of kilos above their head can't be separated, the difference between gold and silver comes down to who ate the lightest lunch.

Two Olympic gold medal events were decided on Thursday by an athlete's bodyweight after they lifted the same total weight in competition, leaving the one who weighed the least at the pre-event check in to take home a gold medal.

"I ate a whole breakfast: boiled eggs and a little bit of porridge and for lunch I just had a small piece of chicken," said Polish gold medallist Adrian Zielinski.

That meal left him just 130 grams lighter than silver medallist, Apti Aukhadov from Russia, when the time came to weigh in two hours before the start of their men's 85 kilogram class weightlifting competition.

"I started my morning with muesli and nuts, that was my breakfast. For lunch I ate a chicken broth and then I ate a small piece of fish and I had my tea with a chocolate bar," Aukhadov said.

To put the difference in perspective, 130 grams is roughly equivalent to a chicken fillet or a small cup of water.

In the earlier women's event weightlifters from Kazakhstan and Russia were separated by a slightly wider margin, 220 grams, at the end of a fierce contest that saw eight Olympics records broken. (Reporting by William James)