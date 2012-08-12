LONDON Aug 12 The rise and fall of steel-loaded
barbells on the London Olympic weightlifting platform decided 15
gold medals, rewrote eight world records and revealed a
challenge to China's dominance.
Five titles put China on top but after winning eight in
Beijing, losses to North Korean and Kazakh lifters will rankle
in a squad where anything less than gold is a disappointment.
After winning China's fifth and final gold medal, women's
super heavyweight champion Zhou Lulu summed up the team's
performance: "Mission unaccomplished."
North Korea's 20-year-old Om Yun-chol threw down the
gauntlet early, winning the first of his country's three gold
medals with a stunning world record 168kg clean and jerk lift
that beat China's Wu Jingbiao on the second day of competition.
On their way to winning four gold medals, Kazakhstan
produced the only lifter from Beijing to retain an Olympic
title, when the flamboyant Ilya Ilyin put in a flawless
performance to set two world records in the men's 94 kg class.
"I love my life, I love to work, I love training and I give
it everything," he said.
"All this makes the athlete which is Ilya Ilyin. I give my
life to the sport and I love bringing joy to people."
LIGHT LUNCH
In a sport usually determined by speed, technique and raw
power, the margins between success and failure are often slim
but none more so than for Poland's Adrian Zielinksi who scooped
gold by virtue of his lighter bodyweight.
When tied with Russia's Apti Aukhadov on total weight
lifted, he won his country's first weightlifting title for 40
years because he weighed 130 grams less than his opponent -
equivalent to a chicken fillet or a small cup of water.
Those fine margins, and the combination of athletes pushing
their physical capacity to their limits with 200kg weights, also
mean that when something goes wrong, it can really go wrong.
No one knows this better than Germany's Matthias Steiner
who, on the final evening of the competition, buckled under a
lift and received a heavy blow to the head from the 196 kg
barbell, leaving him briefly stricken on the platform.
But the former Olympic champion left the stage on his feet
and waved to the crowd packed into London's ExCel arena to see
the headline event - the battle for the title of strongest man
at the Olympics.
In that contest, Iran's colossal Behdad Salimikordasiabi did
not disappoint the expectations of a nation where strong men are
held up as idols, winning super heavyweight gold and reinstating
an Iranian at the top of the Olympic weightlifting tree.
For all the competition's colourful and noisy support,
nothing rivalled the flag-waving chants of "Ir-an, Ir-an" that
reverberated through the arena and spilled out onto the venue's
concourse.
"In Iran I know they're all partying in the street already,"
Salimi said.
In London they were too.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)