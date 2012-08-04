LONDON Aug 4 Russia withdrew two of their top
weightlifters from the London Olympics on Saturday, both of whom
were expected to challenge for the gold medal in the 105
kilogramme weight class.
Dimitriy Klokov, who won silver at the Beijing Olympics in
2008, left the competition because of an unspecified medical
condition according to the Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko.
The Russian weightlifting federation said current world
champion Khadzhimurat Akkaev had failed to recover from recent
back surgery and would not lift in Monday's competition.
