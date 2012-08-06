Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Ukraine's Oleksiy Torokhtiy won gold in the 105kg weightlifting division at the Olympics on Monday, taking advantage of the injury-enforced absence of top competitors to claim the title.
The winning total was 412kg, consisting of a 185kg snatch lift and a 227kg clean and jerk, which was enough to beat Iran's Navab Nasirshelal into the silver medal position by 1kg.
The bronze medal went to Bartlomiej Bonk of Poland. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Ken Ferris)
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.