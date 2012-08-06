LONDON Aug 6 Ukraine's Oleksiy Torokhtiy won gold in the 105kg weightlifting division at the Olympics on Monday, taking advantage of the injury-enforced absence of top competitors to claim the title.

The winning total was 412kg, consisting of a 185kg snatch lift and a 227kg clean and jerk, which was enough to beat Iran's Navab Nasirshelal into the silver medal position by 1kg.

The bronze medal went to Bartlomiej Bonk of Poland. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Ken Ferris)