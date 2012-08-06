Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Ukraine's Oleksiy Torokhtiy won the Olympic gold medal in the men's weightlifting 105kg on Monday. Iran's Navab Nasirshelal won the silver and Poland's Bartlomiej Wojciech Bonk won the bronze. Results Table
Snatch Clean&Jerk Overall
1. Oleksiy Torokhtiy (Ukraine) 185 227 412 2. Navab Nasirshelal (Iran) 184 227 411 3. Bartlomiej Bonk (Poland) 190 220 410 4. Ruslan Nurudinov (Uzbekistan) 184 220 404 5. Ivan Efremov (Uzbekistan) 183 218 401 6. Ahed Joughli (Syria) 180 218 398 7. Arturs Plesnieks (Latvia) 175 215 390 8. Jorge Arroyo (Ecuador) 185 200 385 9. Jurgen Spiess (Germany) 172 202 374 10. Sergiy Tagirov (Ukraine) 174 200 374 11. Martin Tesovic (Slovakia) 167 196 363 12. Alexandr Zaichikov (Kazakhstan) 155 205 360 13. Jorge Garcia (Chile) 150 191 341 14. Walid Bidani (Algeria) 160 180 340 . Gia Machavariani (Georgia) 185 . Kim Wha-Seung (South Korea) DNF . Marcin Dolega (Poland) DNF
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.