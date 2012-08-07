(Adds quotes)
By William James
LONDON Aug 7 Iran's Behdad Salimikordasiabi won
gold in the headline event of the London Olympic weightlifting
competition on Tuesday to claim the title of strongest man at
the Games.
His fellow countryman Sajjad Anoushiravani Hamlabad took the
silver to seal a one-two that delighted a crowed packed with
Iranian supporters and asserted the country's dominance in the
Games' ultimate test of strength.
"In Iran I know they're all partying in the street already,"
Salimi said smiling and holding a permanently ringing mobile
phone in one hand.
There was a party atmosphere in the ExCel arena too where
dozens of Iranian flags were unfurled while whistles blew and
air horns parped to the beat of the chant "Ir-an, Ir-an".
After receiving their medals, the lifters left the platform
to embrace friends in the crowd accompanied by the hugely
popular two-time Olympic champion Hossein Rezazadeh, now
president of the country's weightlifting federation.
The 22-year-old world and Olympic champion, known as
"Salimi", took victory with two lifts to spare when the
challenge of Russia's Ruslan Albegov faded.
"I represented the last opportunity for the Russian team. I
tried the best I could," Albegov said, reflecting on a
disappointing weightlifting competition that returned five
silver medals and a bronze, but no gold, from their 10-strong
squad.
The winning total of 455kg comprised a 208kg lift in the
snatch round and a 247kg clean and jerk.
That put him 6kg ahead of silver medallist, training partner
and fellow countryman Anoushiravani who joined him on the
platform at the end of the competition to hoist an Iranian flag.
SUPERIOR FINISH
Salimi was tied with Russia's Albegov at the halfway stage
after both completed snatch lifts of 208kg, but the Iranian was
too strong in the clean and jerk discipline where his first lift
proved enough to beat off the rest of the field.
The crowd roared their approval as Salimi then attempted a
264kg clean and jerk that would have taken the world record from
Rezazadeh, who was cheering on from the technical area by the
stage.
However the lift proved too much and after failing his first
of two possible attempts, with gold already secured, he
unbuckled his belt and remained on the platform to lap up the
applause of a crowd featuring a large and noisy Iranian
contingent.
Salimi later told reporters that a lengthy gap between lifts
had allowed his body to go cold and affected his ability to make
the lift.
"My first goal was to get the gold medal. I came here to get
the gold medal and maybe in the future I will go for the
record," he said.
Beijing Olympic champion Matthias Steiner did not finish the
event after receiving a blow to the head from the falling bar
when his arms buckled on a 196kg snatch attempt. Germany's
Steiner left the stage on his feet, raising a hand to
acknowledge the cheers of the crowd.
"He is OK but was not able to continue with the competition
for medical reasons. I do not think it is very serious, but the
doctors are checking him over," said Germany's Olympic mission
chief Michael Vesper.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Michael Holden)