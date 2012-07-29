LONDON, July 29 North Korean weightlifter Om Yun Chol set an Olympic record and matched the world record for the men's 56 kilogram clean and jerk lift on Sunday by lifting 168 kg - exactly three times his own bodyweight.

Lifting in the B group, consisting of the seven athletes who chose the lowest starting weights and were not expected to challenge for medals, Om laid down a total of 293 kg across two styles of lifts for group A athletes to beat later on Sunday.

Om, who stands just five feet tall, said he chose to lift in the B group to put pressure on the other competitors, and that he would return to watch others try to beat his total. (Reporting by William James, editing by Matt Falloon)