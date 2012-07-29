LONDON, July 29 North Korea's Om Yun Chol won Olympic gold after matching the world record in the clean and jerk, beating Chinese world champion Wu Jingbiao into second place.

Om's stunning 168 kilogram clean and jerk gave him an unassailable early lead, after he opted to participate in the earlier group B session, a tactic he said was designed to make later lifters nervous.

China's Wu failed on his final lift, leaving him 4 kg short of Om's combined 293 kg total across the two styles of Olympic, and was forced to settle for a silver medal.

Eighteen-year old Valentin Hristov of Azerbaijan won the bronze. (Reporting by William James; editing by Jason Neely)