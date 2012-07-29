(Adds quotes, details)
By William James
LONDON, July 29 North Korea's Om Yun Chol won
Olympic gold after matching the world record in the clean and
jerk, upstaging Chinese world champion Wu Jingbiao who entered
the tournament as strong favourite but left with silver.
Om's stunning 168 kilogram clean and jerk gave him an
unassailable early lead in the 56 kilogram weight class event
after he made the unusual decision to participate in the
morning's Group B session, which is usually filled with athletes
not expected to challenge for medals.
Om said this was a tactic designed to make the lifters in
the evening session nervous.
"I think my plan worked 100 percent," Om told reporters,
breaking into a wide smile.
The North Korean looked on from the stands, more than 8
hours after he finished competing, as China's Wu attempted a
final lift of 161 kg that would have given him gold, but failed
to lock his arms while holding the bar above his head.
That left Wu 4 kg short of Om's combined 293 kg total across
the two styles of Olympic lift - the one-phase snatch and the
two-stage clean and jerk.
Wu managed to hide his disappointment when he spoke to
reporters after leaving the arena, but briefly broke into tears
while seated alongside Om in a news conference when a reporter
listed his previous achievements.
After regaining his composure Wu said "I am prepared that
there might be a dark horse coming out, but I didn't expect it
would be from Group B."
SPECIAL GUEST
Eighteen-year old Valentin Hristov of Azerbaijan won the
bronze with a performance inspired by knowing his country's
president, Ilham Aliyev, was watching from the stands.
"When he's in the audience it gives me more adrenaline and
it gives me more strength," he said.
For China, the failure to secure a second weightlifting gold
of the Games added to the earlier disappointment of 17 year-old
medal prospect Zhou Jun's chaotic exit from the Women's 53 kg
event, where she fail to complete a single lift.
Nevertheless, the strong Chinese contingent in the 6000-seat
ExCel arena cheered loudly for Wu as he took to the podium.
"The first placed athlete was amazing, but our guy Wu
Jingbiao is amazing too. We're still proud of him," Xin Xiaoqi,
a 25 year old Chinese student studying in London, said as she
left the stadium.
China were dominant in the weightlifting event in the
Beijing Olympics, winning 8 gold medals, but failed to build on
the perfect start of female lifter Wang Mingjuan who won 48 kg
gold on Saturday.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)