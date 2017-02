LONDON, July 30 North Korea's Kim Un Guk equalled the world weightlifting record for the men's 62 kg class snatch lift, setting an Olympic record and racking up a substantial lead heading into the second and final round.

Kim lifted 153 kg in the one-phase snatch to match the world record of China's Shi Zhiyong and add 1 kg to the same athlete's Olympic record. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Ken Ferris)