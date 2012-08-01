(Adds result, details)
LONDON Aug 1 China's Lu Xiaojun won gold and
broke two world records in the men's weightlifting 77 kg
division at the Olympics on Wednesday.
Lu Xiaojun beat his own world record total, set at the world
championships three years ago, by 1 kg with an overall weight of
379 kg across the two styles of Olympic lift, including a world
record snatch lift of 175 kg
Team mate Lu Haojie took the silver medal with a total of
360 kg despite suffering an injury after his first clean and
jerk lift that meant he was unable to go head-to-head with Lu
Xiaojun for the gold.
Cuba's Ivan Cambar Rodriguez took the bronze.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Ken Ferris)