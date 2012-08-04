(Adds quotes, details)
By William James
LONDON Aug 4 Kazakhstan's Ilya Ilyin, powered
by a diet of horsemeat, won gold in the men's 94kg division on
Saturday, setting two world records as he galloped past the
challenge of Russia's Alexandr Ivanov with a flawless display.
After completing all six of the lifts he attempted, Ilyin
became the first weightlifter to successfully defend an Olympic
title at the London games, prompting an outpouring of joy from
the flag-waving Kazakhstan contingent in the crowd.
"Today I feel very very different to what I was four years
ago ... the training is not that much different but the quality
of my victory is very different," he said.
"Here, at the age of 24, I gave everything tonight,
everything for this triumph. It's not just a gold medal for me,
it's a triumph."
He also said the Kazakh team's decision to import horsemeat
to London had helped.
"I have to be careful with what I eat. Chicken and horsemeat
are the best foods for weightlifting, good food is very
important," he told reporters.
Ilyin set a world record for the clean and jerk lift with
233kg and, when combined with a 185kg snatch lift, also set a
world record for the overall total with 418kg - 12kg higher than
his total in Beijing.
One of the few lifters to wear a costume bearing his own
name, Ilyin won the backing of the neutrals in a packed arena at
London's ExCel Centre with his no nonsense technique and
faultless execution.
Whereas other lifters spent time over the bar adjusting
their grip and composing themselves, Ilyin simply bowed deeply,
walked to the bar and hauled it to shoulder level in almost a
single movement, before powering it above his head and locking
out his arms.
Although the result rarely looked in doubt, silver medallist
Ivanov had a chance to take top spot and put the pressure on
Ilyin with the penultimate lift of the competition, but he was
unable to hold the 229kg barbell above his head.
That left the Kazakh secure in first place and free to raise
the weight of his final clean and jerk attempt to a world
record, which he subsequently completed with a minimum of fuss.
The bronze went to Moldova's Anatoli Ciricu whose lighter
bodyweight put him ahead of Russia's Andrey Demanov after both
finished with a total of 407 kg.
